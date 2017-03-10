RBA: Rate hikes are likely to be "some time away" - Barclays

RBA: Rate hikes are likely to be "some time away" - BarclaysBy Dhwani Mehta
Barclays’ analysts offer their afterthoughts on the RBA’s monetary policy decision announced a day before.
Key Quotes:
“We expect the RBA to remain patient and wait for signs of a more broad-based recovery across businesses and household incomes before firmly signalling any change in monetary policy stance
Governor Lowe clearly stated in his parliamentary testimony that, within the RBA, the preference is for rates to move up, not down, from current levels
However, the bar for hiking rates is high, hence, rate hikes are likely to be "some time away"
Further, board member Ian Harper indicated that the rate of growth, while improving, remains too slow to justify a rate hike
We forecast the RBA will raise the policy rate by 25bp at the August 2018 MPC meeting followed by a 25bp rate hike in November”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.