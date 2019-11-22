RBA: QE unlikely at least until next year – Goldman Sachs

In the view of Goldman Sachs’ Australia Chief Economist, the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) rate cut Is likely but the central bank will refrain from rolling out a quantitative easing (QE) program.

Key Quotes:

“Expect a material pick-up in aggregate private demand, which will more than make up for a tapering off of public demand.

The recent turnaround in dwelling prices to help housing-related consumption growth rebound.

Moderate lift in mining investment.

RBA to cut another 25sps (take the cash rate to 0.5%).

Market talk of QE will persist but it’s unlikely at least next year.”