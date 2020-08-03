RBA Preview: Reluctant to react to aussie strength

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) is set to meet this Tuesday at 04:30 GMT. The central bank is expected to stay on hold but less optimistic about the immediate economic outlook and that of H1 2021. Markets will watch out closely to see if the RBA changes its relaxed tune over the strength of the aussie, which would weigh on the AUD/USD pair, FXStreet’s Ross Burland briefs.
Key quotes
“The RBA is set to keep monetary policy unchanged despite a resurgence of the virus and how high the aussie has travelled since their last meeting.”
“The meeting will follow a dovish dose of reality from the Federal reserve outcome last week, so it should be expected to follow suit and, in all probability, weigh on the prospects for a strong Aussie for the foreseeable future.”
“It should be noted that quite a bit has gone on since the RBA was last vocal bout its forecasts for the near and medium-term future, and there is enough to suggest that it will be a little less positive about the now and in 2021 than it was before. Crucially, the market will be looking for their outlook with regards to unemployment because as a consequence to the recent spike in the virus in the 'big smoke', the RBA will probably admit to the reality that it will take quite a bit longer to drop below 7%.”
“The most straightforward move from the RBA could be simply to reiterate the current accommodative stance and the determination to do more if needed. Any further tapering comments could well underpin the currency, but they will be less effective in calming the market's caution over the virus situation in Victoria.”
“The week in Australia is also packed with other releases, with trade and retail sales data from June, and with the RBA Statement of Monetary Policy later in the week, it could be a choppy time ahead of the currency. AUD may only marginally benefit from any data surprise.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD struggles around 1.17 amid dollar strength, ahead of data
EUR/USD is struggling to hold onto 1.17 as the dollar retraces some of July's losses at the beginning of August. The US ISM Manufacturing PMI is awaited.
GBP/USD falls toward 1.30 amid a greenback comeback, UK concerns
GBP/USD has kicked off the week on the back foot, trading close to 1.30. Concerns about a lockdown in London, uncertainty about US-UK trade talks are weighing on the pound. The US dollar is gaining ground.
XAU/USD consolidates the drop from record highs ahead of US ISM
Gold (XAU/USD) has entered a phase of consolidation after eroding nearly $18 from record highs of $1988 02 reached in early Asia.
ETH/BTC skyrocketing, Bitcoin stays above $11,000
The cryptocurrency market is influenced by leveraged positions liquidation. Cryptocurrency experts expect further growth amid a global flight to safety assets. ETH/BTC hits the highest level since May 2019.
WTI drops below $40 on demand worries, OPEC+ output increase
Crude oil prices posted losses last week and seem to be struggling to shake off the bearish pressure on Monday. As of writing, the barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) was trading at $39.85, losing 1.5% on a daily basis.