The Reserve Bank of Australia will announce its decision on monetary policy on Tuesday, April 4 at 04:30 GMT and as we get closer to the release time, here are the forecasts by the economists and researchers of seven major banks regarding the upcoming central bank's decision.
Uncertainty around the Ukraine crisis, minor signs of wage inflation and the May Federal election are some of the key factors that could lead the RBA to maintain its cautious stance.
Scotiabank
“The bank should nevertheless lay the groundwork for at least one hike in the fourth quarter – or even a Q3 start. We project that the RBA will hike this year, but with a large number of hikes already priced in, the RBA would need to at least meet expectations to support the AUD and, ultimately, markets have got ahead of themselves and the unwinding of RBA hike bets should weigh on the AUD through the remainder of the year. Unless the RBA quickly changes its tone from dovish to very hawkish – something that we don’t anticipate – the AUD faces limited tailwinds. A normalization of commodity prices from very elevated levels would be an additional drag over the coming months.”
Westpac
“The cash rate will be held at the record low of 0.1%. The focus will be on any shift in language in the decision statement. Westpac expects the tightening cycle to begin this August. Inflation is now back in the target band and the unemployment rate, at 4.0%, will soon move below 4% for the first time since 1974. However, the RBA has stated that it will not lift rates until inflation is ‘sustainably’ within the target band – which requires a lift in wages growth from current relatively modest levels. We anticipate that by August, with the benefit of additional information on inflation, wages and unemployment, the case will be made for the tightening cycle to commence.”
Standard Chartered
“We currently expect the RBA to start normalising rates in August. At the last meeting in March, the RBA reiterated that it will be patient in hiking rates and said it may take some time before labour cost growth is consistent with inflation being sustainably at target. That said, the RBA’s reference to supply-side inflation appears to have shifted towards its being more persistent than thought versus how strong demand inflation is after supply-side problems are solved. Since the meeting, February labour data pointed to sustained tightness in the labour market. RBA governor speeches also noted that a rate hike this year may be plausible. That said, the governor noted that the RBA is monitoring inflation psychology and domestic labour costs, and noted that wage growth may remain moderate. We expect further subtle shifts in inflation and rate hike views amid current strong growth and rising inflation dynamics.”
Danske Bank
“Despite the global inflationary pressures, we do not yet expect to see changes to their monetary policy.”
TDS
“We expect the RBA to reiterate that it remains 'patient', looking past the Budget handouts. The RBA seems comfortable with the risk of moving too late than too early and noted that it won't respond until there is "evidence of pervasive price pressures". Thus, we like Rec Jun'22 RBA OIS. We retain our call for the first 15bps hike in Aug but now expect another hike in Sep.”
SocGen
“We expect the RBA to hold the cash rate target at 0.10%. The RBA’s rate guidance likely won’t change. The policy statement will probably say that the RBA will not increase the cash rate until actual inflation is sustainably within the 2-3% target range and that it is too early to conclude that this condition has been met. The RBA will likely maintain its upbeat outlook on economic growth and the labour market. It should continue to acknowledge the war in Ukraine as a major source of uncertainty. The key question for the RBA is when the first rate hike will take place. Our base-case scenario points to August, after the release of 2Q22 CPI. We cannot rule out the first hike in May, especially if 1Q22 CPI provides an upside surprise. But we think that the RBA’s usual step-by-step approach reduces the likelihood of ‘hasty’ action.”
Citibank
“Although any major policy changes are unlikely in this week’s April Policy Board Meeting, it could still hold clues as to when the RBA is considering its first hike (our base case remains August, markets are pricing June). The recent more hawkish tilt implies that the Bank now considers it ‘plausible’ to move rates higher later this year though Governor Lowe is still pushing back against aggressive market pricing which currently suggests that the cash rate could be 1.8% by the end of this year.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends slide on dollar strength, trades below 1.1000
EUR/USD has faced renewed bearish pressure in the American session and declined below 1.1000. With the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield pushing higher, the dollar continues to gather strength against its major rivals and the US Dollar Index advances toward 99.00.
GBP/USD holds above 1.3100 on BOE commentary
GBP/USD has staged a recovery after having tested 1.3100 earlier in the day. Although the dollar keeps its footing on Monday, the British pound stays resilient. BOE Deputy Governor Jon Cunliffe reiterated that further monetary tightening may be necessary.
Gold clings to modest daily gains near $1,930
The uncertainty over Ukraine assisted gold to reverse an early dip to the multi-day low. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield, however, rises more than 2% on Monday, limiting XAU/USD's upside and forcing the pair to fluctuate around $1,930.
Why Dogecoin price consolidation can result in explosive rally
Dogecoin price shows signs of moving higher as it holds above a crucial support level. This sideways movement is likely to result in an exponential run-up that shatters immediate hurdles.
TWTR soars as Elon Musk buys stake
News broke this morning that Tesla boss Elon Musk has purchased a 9.2% stake in Twitter. The news immediately saw TWTR stock soar and rally strongly.