RBA Preview: Expect no change to rates on Tuesday - HSBC

RBA Preview: Expect no change to rates on Tuesday - HSBCBy Dhwani Mehta
Analysts at HSBC provide a sneak peek at what to expect from next Tuesday’s RBA monetary policy decision.
Key Quotes:
“Underlying inflation remains below the RBA's 2-3% target band but is clearly past its trough
At the same time, the labor market is tightening up which is expected to lift wages growth and inflation in coming quarters
Fixed income strategy: this meeting is unlikely to be the catalyst for RBA policy to be re-priced, favor the long-end
We expect the RBA to leave its forecasts for growth and inflation largely unchanged from those published in August. The RBA's last set of published forecasts, in the August official statement, showed GDP growth forecasts to be 2-3% over 2017 and 2.75-3.75% over 2018. The RBA's inflation forecasts showed underlying inflation forecast to run at 1.5-2.5% over both 2017 and 2018. Since the last statement, the AUD has fallen modestly (-4%) and oil prices have climbed(+15%), which may put some upward pressure on the RBA's headline CPI forecasts.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.