RBA Minutes: Sharper focus on rising levels of household debt - TDS

The RBA Minutes contained nothing new, although there appeared to be a sharper focus on rising levels of household debt (hawkish) rather than ongoing spare capacity in the labour market (dovish), according to analysts at TDS.

Key Quotes

“Overall, we took a clearer message from last Friday’s semi-annual testimony from Governor Lowe, where he claimed that a lower currency was required before the RBA could hike. The ANZ weekly confidence rally didn't last, today back to 111 compared with the end-July 'peak' of 118.4. Economy one year ahead a big step down from 101.4 to 95.3, despite no clear trigger.”