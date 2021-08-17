RBA Minutes: Recent outbreaks of the delta variant had interrupted the recovery

The Reserve Bank of Australia's Minutes has stated that the recent outbreaks of the delta variant had interrupted the recovery which is pressuring the currency lower.

AUD/USD is printing fresh daily lows and testing 0.7300 commitments and is down 0.4% on the day.

The Board reaffirmed the previously announced change in the rate of bond purchases.

However, the Board would be prepared to act in response to further bad news on the health front should that lead to a more significant setback for the economic recovery.

Key notes

the board reaffirmed the previously announced change in the rate of bond purchases.

The bond purchase programs will continue to be reviewed in light of economic conditions and the health situation.

The near-term outlook was highly uncertain and dependent on health outcomes.

Board would be prepared to act in response to further bad news on the health front should that lead to a more significant setback for the economic recovery.

Domestic financial conditions remained highly accommodative.

Board will not increase the cash rate until actual inflation is sustainably within the 2- 3 per cent target range.

The central scenario for the economy is that this condition will not be met before 2024.

Fiscal and monetary policy support was already cushioning the economic effects.

Fiscal policy is a more appropriate instrument than monetary policy for providing support.

The central scenario was still that the Australian economy would grow strongly again next year.

The unemployment rate was expected to increase in the near term.

Board members considered the case for delaying the tapering of bond purchases.

Pick-up in both wages growth and underlying inflation was expected, but this pick-up was likely to be only gradual.

Remained committed to maintaining highly accommodative monetary conditions.

Why it matters to traders?

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) publishes the minutes of its monetary policy meeting two weeks after the interest rate decision is announced. It provides a detailed record of the discussions held between the RBA’s board members on monetary policy and economic conditions that influenced their decision on adjusting interest rates and/or bond buys, significantly impacting the AUD. The minutes also reveal considerations on international economic developments and the exchange rate value.