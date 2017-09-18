RBA Minutes preview: AU-US 10-yr yield spread eyes range breakout

RBA Minutes preview: AU-US 10-yr yield spread eyes range breakoutBy Omkar Godbole
Despite failing to hold above 0.80 handle, the AUD/USD is mildly bid this Tuesday morning ahead of the RBA minutes release.
The spread or the difference between the Australia 10-year government bond yield and the US 10-year Treasury yield currently stands at 59bps. Over the last few days, the spread has widened from 47bps to 59bps, but still remains largely restricted to a narrow range of 60bps to 48bps . This explains the bullish exhaustion in the AUD/USD pair around 0.80 handle.
The yield spread may break higher in favor of the AUD if the RBA minutes focus more in the positives - strong labor market, improvement in business conditions and downplays risks arising out of household debt and strong Aussie dollar.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.