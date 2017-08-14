RBA minutes: Further rise in AUD could lead to slower growth, lower inflation

RBA minutes: Further rise in AUD could lead to slower growth, lower inflationBy Ivan Delgado
The RBA minutes from July 4th is out, highlighting that a further rise in AUD could lead to slower growth and lower inflation.
Main headlines
Judged steady policy consistent with growth and inflation targets at Aug meeting
Needed to balance risks from high household debt in a low-inflation environment
Says house prices, household debt warranted "careful monitoring"
Some easing of house prices in Sydney, Melbourne but mortgage credit still outpacing income growth
GDP growth likely picked up in q2, economy seen growing around 3 pct for 2018 and 2019
A$ had risen amid a broad-based decline in the US dollar
Further rise in a$ could lead to slower growth, lower inflation
Mon pol unch as balancing h'hold debt risk amid low inflation
Aud assumption one source of uncertainty to f'casts
ABS weights change to lead to lower reported cpi in q4
Housing mkt conditions, h'hold b/s need careful monitoring
Overall housing credit growth outpacing h'hold income rise
