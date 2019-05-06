The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) will likely keep interest rates unchanged at 1.25% in July if the unemployment rate stays at 5.2%, according to RBA watcher McCrann..

The jobs data for May is scheduled for release on June 13.

UBS also believes the central bank would deliver back-to-back rate cuts only if the jobless rate increases to 5.4% or higher.

The RBA on Tuesday cut the interest rate by 25 basis points to a new record low of 1.25%