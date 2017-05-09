RBA: Market response to today's rate decision - Westpac

Analysts at Westpac, explains that they went into today's policy meeting expecting the RBA to again adopt the same language on the A$ as last month i.e. that "an appreciating exchange rate would be expected to result in a slower pick-up in economic activity and inflation than currently forecast".

Key Quotes

“While the statement itself did sound slightly more upbeat on the economy highlighting "some pick-up in non-mining business investment" and "forward-looking indicators point to solid growth in employment", the overall tone from an FX perspective is largely unchanged.”

“Thus, we stick to our ongoing view that the A$ is well supported on the downside towards 0.7900/20 based on strong commodity prices, an improving global economic outlook and stronger growth in China. However, above 0.8050, we see the A$ as being capped by the market arguably 'underpricing' the Fed, rising geopolitical/ North Korean risks and our fair value models which would have the A$ expensive.”

“Rates Perspective