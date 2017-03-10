RBA: Market response to October rate decision - Westpac

Analysts at Westpac, note that AUD/USD dipped about 20 pips to just under 0.7800 in response to the RBA statement, though for no apparent fundamental reason.

Key Quotes

“The steady hand on the cash rate was of course 100% priced in and the changes to the statement's language such as a somewhat more upbeat outlook on non-mining investment should not have surprised, given the RBA had to account for the Q2 GDP released after the Sep meeting. The RBA made no substantive change to its language on AUD, noting that its appreciation since mid-year will weigh on inflation as well as the outlook for output and employment.”

“The dip in the Aussie on the statement might reflect the large overhang of long speculative positioning, with some accounts hoping for a more hawkish note. But this week's Australian data releases should be more important for AUD. If the US dollar continues to find yield support, AUD/USD could ease towards 0.7750/60. But China's week-long holiday should keep ranges tight.”

“Rates Perspective