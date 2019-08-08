RBA Lowe speaks before the House of Representatives: Says its reasonable to expect a period of low rates.

RBA Lowe is speaking and is dovish, repeating much that the market already knows.

RBA has expressed again that the inflation will be below target band for some time.

RBA governor Lowe is appearing before the House of Representatives' Standing Committee on Economics in Canberra. He is delivering a prepared text and along with colleagues will be answering politicians’ questions for about 3 hours.

Key comments

Says its reasonable to expect a period of low rates.

Signs economy has reached a gentle turning point.

The economy will be below inflation for some time.

We are prepared to cut rates further to meet our inflation and employment goals.

Having cut rates twice in quick succession. we thought it was appropriate to wait and asses developments.

Inflation still expected to pick up, but the date at which it is expected to be back at 2% has been pushed out again.

Over 2020, inflation is forecast to be a little under 2% and over 2021 it is expected to be a little above 2%.

Australian economy to grow 2.5% this year; downward revision reflects weak consumption growth.

There are signs the economy has reached a gentle turning point.

Inflation will be below target band for some time.

Probable we will have spare capacity in the labour market for some time yet.

Reasonable to expect an extended period of low rates.

FX implications:

Should weigh on AUD. The market is waiting to hear if he is questioned on the RBNZ’s aggressive stance and whether the RBA is considering QE.

Note: Later in the day, the RBA also releases its quarterly Statement on Monetary Policy at 11:30am Syd.

"Tuesday’s brief statement indicated fairly modest changes compared to May. The RBA’s “central scenario is for the Australian economy to grow by around 2½ per cent over 2019 and 2¾ per cent over 2020.” Inflation is expected to take longer to return to target, “a little under 2 per cent over 2020 and a little above 2 per cent over 2021," analysts at Westpac explained