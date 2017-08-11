RBA’s Lowe jawbones AUD/USD to 3-1/2 week lowBy Omkar Godbole
AUD/USD fell to a 3-1/2 week low of 0.7840 after RBA Governor Lowe said a weaker AUD would help Australia reach full employment more quickly.
Risk-off weighs, ignores rally in gold
The risk aversion in the financial markets is hurting the Aussie and other high yielders. Meanwhile, the American dollar is having a good time, given the currency was offered across the board during the risk-on rally seen from mid April to July end.
Aussie bears need to be cautious as the flight to safety has boosted demand for gold; one of Australia’s key exports.
The currency pair was last seen trading around 0.7850. The 10-yr Aussie government bond yield was down close to 7 basis points [bps]. Its US counterpart was down 4 bps.
Focus on US CPI
The spot may find relief if the US July CPI, due at 12:30 GMT, prints below estimates. The US PPI data released yesterday has already shown a lack of inflationary pressures in the pipeline.
AUD/USD Technical Levels
A break below 0.7831 [23.6% Fib R of 2011 high - 2016 low] would expose 0.7809 [4-hour 200-MA] and 0.7784 [38.2% Fib R of 0.7328-0.8066]. On the higher side, breach of 5-DMA hurdle of 0.7886 would open up upside towards 0.7924 [10-DMA] and 0.7980 [Aug 4 high].
|TREND INDEX
|OB/OS INDEX
|VOLATILY INDEX
|15M
|Bearish
|Neutral
|Expanding
|1H
|Bearish
|Neutral
|High
|4H
|Strongly Bearish
|Neutral
|Low
|1D
|Bullish
|Neutral
|Low
|1W
|Bearish
|Neutral
|High
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.