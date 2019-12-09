RBA Lowe: GDP outcome was broadly in line with their expectations

Reserve Bank of Australia Gov Lowe says that the GDP outcome was broadly in line with their expectations

Further comments

Weakness of consumption was a surprise.

Still confident people will spend extra income.

Evidence is people will spend tax rebates, may take longer this time.

Weakness of q3 consumption does not have particular messages for future.

FX implications

There is little here for markets to be particularly concerned for and hence he Aussie hasn't reacted. Instead, given that the Australian economy grew by a disappointing 0.4% in the September quarter for annual growth of 1.7%, the Government’s Mid-Year Economic and Financial Outlook (MYEFO), which is scheduled to print before December 20, will be very important. "Markets are pricing a 65% chance of easing at the Feb RBA meeting, and a terminal rate of 0.37% (RBA cash rate currently at 0.75%)," analysts at Westpac explaained.