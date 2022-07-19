Developing story
Reserve Bank of Australia's governor, Phillip Lowe, is speaking on topics related to Inflation, Productivity and the Future of Money. The event is ''The Australian Strategic Business Forum – Melbourne''.
The event can be listened to here.
Key comments so far
- Stronger productivity growth is likely to mean a higher neutral real interest rate.
- Recent trends in productivity growth have not been particularly encouraging.
- CPI for the june will show a further step-up in the inflation rate, another step-up is expected later this year.
- We don't need to return inflation to target immediately.
- Possible to do this, but the path ahead is a narrow one and it is clouded in uncertainty.
- Emphasise that the concept of the neutral rate is no more than one reference point for the board.
- Neutral is not the basis of a mechanical rule and we are not on a pre-set path to achieve any specific level of the cash rate
- Board expects that further increases will be required over the months ahead
Meanwhile, AUD/USD is a touch higher on the day so far by 0.15% and oscillates at around 0.6900.
