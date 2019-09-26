Prashant Newnaha, senior Asia-Pacific rates strategist at TD Securities, points out that the RBA Gov’s speech to the Armidale Business Chamber did not cement a 25bps cut next week and suggests that TD believes that the Bank is likely to ease at the meeting.
Key Quotes
“The RBA’s Aug SoMP technical assumptions assumed the cash rate moves in-line with market pricing and the Aug RBA Minutes noted “A 25 basis points reduction had been fully priced in by November 2019”.”
“Q2’19 GDP at +0.5%/q missed the RBA’s +0.75%/q forecast and the RBA Gov noted in his Armidale address “we did not expect this slowdown, so it has come as a bit of a surprise”. This miss means the RBA is already playing catch up to achieve its late 2019/2020 GDP forecasts that assume a 25bps Nov cut is delivered.”
“Markets are pricing ~ a 75% chance to a 25bps RBA cut next week, the bulk of the analyst community has moved forward the Nov cut to Oct and the RBA's Sep Minutes removed any reference to "the accumulation of additional evidence" for it to cut that had appeared in the Aug Minutes. With the RBA playing catch-up to its GDP f/c's and wages growth looks to have stalled, there is little reason for the RBA to wait to Nov to cut.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: On the defensive amid uptick in US yields, eyes Draghi's speech
EUR/USD is operating on slippery grounds, having printed a weakest daily close in over two years on Wednesday, and could drop below 1.09 if the ECB President Draghi defends his recent decision to restart the bond-buying program.
GBP/USD: Well bid ahead of UK’s House of Commons, Carney’s Speech
GBP/USD bounces off 21-day SMA after first-day of the UK’s Parliament showdown. The House leader Jacob Rees-Mogg indicated “an exciting announcement” for Thursday. The UK MPs will progress towards no-confidence motion.
USD/JPY under pressure, bull flag seen on 15-min chart
The pair is trading in the red amid a marginal decline in the futures on the S&P 500 index. USD/JPY has created a bull flag on the 15-minute chart. A move above 107.74 would confirm a flag breakout and could fuel a rally above 108.00.
Gold: Bulls leaning on 1500 psychological support
We have been seeing failures at critical upside levels but the 1500 psychological support is so far holding up. Should this give out, then bears will target a 50% mean reversion of the early July swing lows to recent highs around 1470.
Currency market implication amid trade war and impeachment headlines
At times the price action in FX events, like yesterday impeachment push might make one wonder whether the FX market cares about anything anymore.