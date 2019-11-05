RBA kept its key policy rate unchanged – Danske Bank

Danske Bank analysts note that the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) kept its key policy rate unchanged at 0.75% as it sees little change to the outlook for the economy since its last meeting.

Key Quotes

“RBA still expects inflation to pick up gradually over the coming years. In related central bank news, People's Bank of China provided a small dose of monetary easing as it cut the interest rate on 1Y loans by 5bp to 3.25%.”