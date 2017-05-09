RBA is in no hurry to raise rates - Nomura

RBA is in no hurry to raise rates - NomuraBy Ross J Burland
Analysts at Nomura explained that the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) left its cash rate at 1.50% at today’s meeting, as was widely expected.
Key Quotes:
"There continues to be no clear policy bias, but in our view, based on the outlook for inflation, the RBA is in no hurry to raise rates."
"We expect no change to the cash rate over 2017 and 2018. The RBA did note the improved outlook in non-mining investment, but continues to highlight the headwinds to consumption from the mix of high debt and low wage growth."
"The RBA’s view that an appreciation in AUD would result in a slower pick-up in growth and inflation, is unchanged."
