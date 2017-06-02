RBA is expected to save ammunition at the Feb meeting – Natixis

Natixis research team believes the Reserve Bank of Australia will keep status quo at the meeting this week as –

The ongoing economic transition way from the mining sector and the appreciation of the Aussie, the RBA is expected to keep an easing bias. However, the economy has recently held up fairly well supported by the housing sector, and the leading indicator points to a further improvement in the economic cycle. The headline CPI inflation also improved to +1.5% YoY in Q4-16 from +1.3% YoY in Q3-16. Therefore, the Reserve Bank is anticipated to save ammunition at the February meeting.