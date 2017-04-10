RBA: Incrementally more positive - ANZ

Analysts at ANZ explain that while there was little substantive change to the RBA’s post meeting statement, the Bank’s outlook on the domestic economy seemed incrementally more positive.

Key Quotes

“The Bank highlighted the improved investment outlook, both on the private side and the public infrastructure side.”

“The unemployment rate is still expected to decline only gradually, and wages growth to remain low “for a while yet”.”

“The Bank once again noted mixed conditions in the housing market across the country.”

