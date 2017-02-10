RBA: Higher AUD is restraining price pressures

RBA: Higher AUD is restraining price pressuresBy Dhwani Mehta
Key headlines from the October RBA monetary policy statement (via Reuters):
A rising AUD would slow the economy
Higher AUD is restraining price pressures
Global economy continuing to improve
Growth expected to pick up gradually over coming years
House prices rising briskly in some markets
Slow growth in wages, high household debt likely to constrain growth and spending
Employment has been stronger over recent months, forward looking indicators strong
Signs conditions are easing in Sydney house prices
Expects gradual increase in underlying inflation
Australia's terms of trade expected to decline but remain high
