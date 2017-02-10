RBA: Higher AUD is restraining price pressures

By Dhwani Mehta

Key headlines from the October RBA monetary policy statement (via Reuters):

A rising AUD would slow the economy

Higher AUD is restraining price pressures

Global economy continuing to improve

Growth expected to pick up gradually over coming years

House prices rising briskly in some markets

Slow growth in wages, high household debt likely to constrain growth and spending

Employment has been stronger over recent months, forward looking indicators strong

Signs conditions are easing in Sydney house prices

Expects gradual increase in underlying inflation

Australia's terms of trade expected to decline but remain high

