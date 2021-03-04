RBA has pushed back against higher yields – NAB

Analysts at the National Australian Bank (NAB) express their take on the Reserve Bank of Australia’s (RBA) other major central banks’ response to the surging yields.
Key quotes
“While the RBA has pushed back against higher yields through its QE purchases, it's worth noting that other central banks are seeing the rise in longer-dated yields as a more positive sign.”
“Officials from the US Fed and the BoE have said yield moves largely reflect markets pricing in a better economic outlook, with little pushback apart from re-affirming current policy guidance to remain accommodative.”
“The ECB has been a little more circumspect. warning that a rise in yields could tighten financial conditions and impede progress on its policy goals.“
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD rebounds towards 0.78 amid mixed Aussie data, vaccine progress
AUD/USD picks up bids from the intraday low and heads towards 0.78 amid mixed Australian trade and retail sales data. Australian PM Morrison said the AstraZeneca vaccine rollout will begin on Friday. The further upside appears elusive as the US dollar rises with yields.
Gold: Bears looking to test bull's commitments at $1,698
The gold price is no longer showing signs of an immediate advance back to test $1,760. Instead, gold failed to extend beyond $1,740 and printed a fresh low to $1,702 as the US dollar and yields came up for air.
Dogecoin price on the brink of a 40% explosion towards $0.07
Dogecoin price has been trading sideways for the past two days and inside a downtrend since its new all-time high of $0.087 on February 7. Now, the favorite canine-cryptocurrency is ready for a new leg up.
GBP/USD: Drops towards 1.3900 on the way to two-week-old support line
GBP/USD teases intraday low of 1.3921, currently down 0.14% around 1.3932, during Thursday’s Asian session. In doing so, the cable stretches the pullback from a one-week-old resistance line as MACD recedes bullish bias.
DXY continues to gain on Wednesday, eyes 91.60
US dollar firm and approaching Feb 4th highs from a significant technical support structure. US economy moderately gathering pace according to the Fed's Beige Book.