RBA: Growth expected to pick up gradually over the coming years

RBA: Growth expected to pick up gradually over the coming yearsBy Dhwani Mehta
Key headlines from the Sept RBA monetary policy statement:
Global economy continuing to improve
Rising A$ would lead to slower economic growth than otherwise
Recent rise in A$ weighing on outlook for output and employment
Higher A$ is restraining price pressures
House prices rising briskly in some markets
Growth expected to pick up gradually over the coming years
Drag following mining investment boom almost complete
Some signs housing market starting to cool
Housing debt has outpaced slow growth in incomes
Expects gradual increase in underlying inflation
Employment has been stronger over recent months, forward looking indicators strong
