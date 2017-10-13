RBA: FSR showed signs of easing in Sydney and Melbourne housing markets - TDS

RBA: FSR showed signs of easing in Sydney and Melbourne housing markets - TDSBy Sandeep Kanihama
Analysts at TDS point out that the RBA’s Financial Stability Review showed signs of easing in Sydney and Melbourne housing markets.
Key Quotes
“Two of the more noteworthy sentences in the semi-annual review were "Balances in mortgage offset accounts and redraw facilities remain about 17% of outstanding loans, or more than 2 ½ years of scheduled repayments. But these mask “substantial variation” as about one-third of mortgages have less than one month's buffer." and "banks' non-performing housing loans are mostly well secured, with the impaired share very low".”
“Market range for next week’s employment number is breath-taking in the wake of the outsized August print (+54.2k) at -10k to +32k. We lean towards a small correction, only because of the string of strong prints hints at a breather.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.