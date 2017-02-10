RBA expected to be firmly on hold in early October - HSBC

RBA expected to be firmly on hold in early October - HSBCBy Dhwani Mehta
HSBC Analysts are out with their thoughts on the RBA monetary policy outcome due out at 3.30GMT, with the Aus central bank expected to keep the monetary policy steady.
Key Quotes:
“The RBA is expected to be firmly on hold in early October, ahead of the all-important Q3 CPI print due later that month.
Growth indicators remain positive, with business conditions around decade highs and jobs growth picking up pace.
We see this putting some upward pressure on wage growth and underlying inflation over time and expect a hike in early 2018.”
