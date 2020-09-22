RBA Deputy gov Debelle says plausible that worse is behind us – Reuters

RBA Deputy gov. Guy Debelle says it is plausible that the worse is behind us.

Debelle is currently taking questions in an event titled 'The Australian Economy and Monetary Policy'.

He has clarified that the RBA is no more likely to go negative or intervene in forex markets now than before, but that there are those options which are being considered.

More here: RBA's Debelle: RBA is assessing currency market intervention – Reuters

The impact on AUD/USD has seen the price fall 0.4% so far.