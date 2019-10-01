Analysts at TD Securities note that the RBA cut the cash rate by 25bps to 0.75% in line with our expectations.
Key Quotes
“Although the RBA inserted ‘a gentle turning point, however, appears to have been reached…”, the RBA tells us that they are prepared to ease monetary policy further if needed, so the Bank retains its contingent easing bias. The motive for cutting today was to support employment and income growth.”
“Looking ahead though, the Board indicates the bias to cut is to ‘support sustainable growth in the economy, full employment and the achievement of the inflation target over time’, which is in contrast to the Sep statement where the Bank highlights just ‘sustainable growth’ and ‘inflation’. Our read is that if we get a poor print on jobs another cut could materialise in Dec, which is a risk to our forecast.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD dips to new two-year lows as a new quarter begins
EUR/USD remains under pressure and dips below Monday's two-year low of 1.0885, following up on the worst quarterly loss since early 2018. Euro-zone inflation figures are due out after German data disappointed.
GBP/USD remains below 1.23 as markets await a new Brexit plan
GBP/USD kicks off the fourth quarter depressed below 1.23. Markets await details of PM Johnson's new Brexit plan that may be shot down by the EU. Manufacturing PMI is due out later and is set to show ongoing contraction.
USD/JPY hits fresh weekly tops beyond 108.00 amid firmer USD
USDJPY extends gains and flirts with eight-day highs near 108.25, mainly driven by broad-based US dollar strength and risk-on action in the Asian equities, as the JPY markets ignore Japan's sales tax hike.
Gold: Weaker around 8-week low as DXY hits multi-month high
With the US Dollar (DXY) strength outshining political pessimism surrounding the US and the UK, Gold prices keep it low nearing $1,470 during early Tuesday. Receding geopolitical worries from the Middle East add downside pressure.
Forex Today: EUR/USD fails to recover, Boris Johnson has new Brexit ideas, and a busy start to Q4
EUR/USD continues struggling below 1.09 after falling below the round number -- and to the lowest since 2017 -- following weak German inflation numbers. The preliminary all-European inflation figures are due out today.