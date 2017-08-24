RBA Communication: A clear signal of intent – ANZ

RBA Communication: A clear signal of intent – ANZBy Sandeep Kanihama
According to the ANZ’s RBA Bias Index which is a tool set for considering the outlook for monetary policy, it is very likely that a change in the cash rate is coming over the coming six months, explains the analysis team at ANZ.
Key Quotes
“It also leads changes in market pricing of the RBA cash rate.”
“The most recent post-meeting statements have taken the Index a little above one. This indicates the RBA’s policy bias is starting to lean in a slightly hawkish direction. We don’t think the signal is yet strong enough to shift our view from ‘on hold,’ but the evolution of the RBA’s language clearly bears watching.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.