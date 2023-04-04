RBA: Board expects that some further tightening of monetary policy may well be needed

Following are the key headlines from the Reserve Bank of Australia’s (RBA) April monetary policy statement, via Reuters, as presented by Governor Phillip Lowe.
Expects that some further tightening of monetary policy may well be needed.
Board recognises that monetary policy operates with a lag and that the full effect of this substantial increase in interest rates is yet to be felt.
Board remains resolute in its determination to return inflation to target and will do what is necessary to achieve that.
Board took the decision to hold interest rates steady this month to provide additional time to assess the impact of the increase in interest rates to date and the economic outlook.
Path to achieving a soft landing remains a narrow one.
Australian banking system is strong, well capitalised and highly liquid.
Wages growth is continuing to increase in response to the tight labour market and higher inflation.
Board remains alert to the risk of a prices-wages spiral.
Inflation has peaked in australia, goods price inflation is expected to moderate over the months ahead.
Labour market remains very tight.
As economic growth slows, unemployment is expected to increase.
Growth in the australian economy has slowed.
About RBA rate decision
RBA Interest Rate Decision is announced by the Reserve Bank of Australia. If the RBA is hawkish about the inflationary outlook of the economy and rises the interest rates it is positive, or bullish, for the AUD. Likewise, if the RBA has a dovish view on the Australian economy and keeps the ongoing interest rate, or cuts the interest rate it is seen as negative, or bearish.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats towards 1.0850 as US Dollar traces yields, US Factory Orders, Eurozone PPI eyed
EUR/USD makes rounds to 1.0890-85 as the bulls take a breather amid a light calendar, as well as mildly offbeat sentiment, during early Tuesday. The Euro pair’s latest retreat could also be linked to the rebound in the US Treasury bond yields.
GBP/USD bulls eye a higher high ahead of US Services
The GBP/USD pair has attempted a recovery after a marginal correction to near 1.2400 in the Tokyo session. The Cable resisted further correction as hawkish Federal Reserve (Fed) bets inspired by upbeat oil prices have receded significantly.
Gold: Acceptance above $1,990 is critical for bulls to extend control Premium
Just when it looked like Gold price is initiating a fresh downtrend on Monday, bulls jumped back on the bids and made another attempt toward the $2,000 threshold. XAU/USD is consolidating the previous rebound below $1,990 so far this Tuesday.
XRP price provides opportunity to reaccumulate before bulls trigger another 100% rally
XRP price shows a massive W-bottom formation that forecasts a 43% breakout move to $0.765. Ripple bulls can extend this run-up to tag March 28, 2022, high at $0.93, allowing the altcoin to double in value.
Is this the end of US Dollar dominance?
The US dollar's position as the primary global reserve currency is being challenged as countries become eager to insulate themselves from Washington’s influence. For decades, the dollar has dominated the global monetary system. Currently, about 60 percent of foreign exchange reserves held by central banks are in US dollars.