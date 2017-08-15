RBA August Board Minutes: Balance sheet risks feature - ANZ

David Plank, Head of Australian Economics at ANZ explains that they think there are two key points to take from the Minutes of RBA’s August Board meeting. First, concerns around household debt are included in the final paragraph/sentence of the Minutes and Second, the Bank seems less confident that house price growth is moderating to a satisfactory degree, he further adds.

Key Quotes

“While the RBA is clearly on hold at present, with spare capacity in the labour market only slowly reducing and “ongoing low wage growth and the high level of debt..rais(ing) the possibility that consumption growth could be lower than forecast”, we think the changes to the Minutes do elevate the focus on the financial stability in a way that raises the risk of policy action at some point. If confidence around the achievement of the inflation and employment objectives lifts then the issue of financial stability could be enough to push the Bank into moving earlier than might otherwise be the case.”

