Rates markets remain broadly within ranges for the moment - ANZ

Research Team at ANZ suggests that the rates markets remain broadly within ranges for the moment and a post FOMC rally turned around overnight.

Key Quotes

“The FOMC statement has not changed our view on markets and we expect recent ranges to be respected in the US 10-year (around 2.30-2.60%). The Fed has grown more confident, and while this was not reflected in the dot plots, yields should drift higher as the Fed’s ability to normalise without disruption could see the pace continued. The potential for major central banks to reassess their own economies as the Fed hikes could lift all yields, in our view.”