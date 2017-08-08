Rate rises from BoE have disappeared - Scotiabank

Analysts at Scotiabank explained the recent key data from the UK.

Key Quotes:

"UK house prices continue to decelerate, according to the “Halifax” house price survey (2.1% Y/Y in Jul, down from 2.6% in Jun) but the labour market remains robust, according to an industry survey which suggested the number of permanent positions increased at the fastest pace in two years in Jul amid a sharp fall in the supply of workers.

Policy makers will have to continue juggling Brexit consequences but, after last week’s BoE “hold” vote, prospects for a rate increase anytime soon appear to have disappeared."