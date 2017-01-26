QE Could Have Negative Effects On Repo Market - ECB’s Mersch

Yves Mersch, a member of the ECB's executive board, gave remarks at the GFF summit in Luxembourg that ECB’s mandate is clear - to deliver price stability.

He further added that QE could have some negative effects on repo market but the central bank tries to minimize negative side effect.

At the time of writing, the EUR/USD pair maintained its bearish bias near 1.0725 region, just few pips away from session low touched in the past hour of trading.