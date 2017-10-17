Q4 2017 fixed-income investor survey – Fitch

Q4 2017 fixed-income investor survey – FitchBy Dhwani Mehta
The US-based ratings agency, Fitch Ratings, out with the results of its Q4 2017 fixed-income investor survey:
A China downturn has moved back into the top spot of Australian credit markets risks over the next 12 months (42% of respondents ranking a hard landing as a high risk, up from 25% in 2Q17)
China replaces a domestic housing market downturn as the top risk (dropped to third)
The prospect of quantitative easing (QE) withdrawal has moved into second place
More investors (43%) expect fundamental credit conditions to deteriorate for financials, rather than improve (16%)
Property market exposure is still considered the main threat to bank asset quality, although risks were broadly considered to be rising
Most investors also expect bank lending conditions to tighten over the next year
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.