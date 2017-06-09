Putin to Moon: Will discuss North Korea's nuclear and missile programmes

Putin to Moon: Will discuss North Korea's nuclear and missile programmesBy Dhwani Mehta
Headlines crossing the wires, via Reuters, cites the conversation between the Russian President Putin and his South Korean counterpart Moon, as they spoke about the North Korean missile threat.
Key Points:
Putin tells S. Korea PM Moon will discuss North Korea's nuclear and missile programmes
Moon says situation on Korean peninsula and in north east Asia is complicated because of North Korean provocations, adding that if NK does not stop its provocation, they can face unpredictable situation.
