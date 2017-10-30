Puigdemont in Belgium to meet with Flemish nationalist politicians - La Sexta

According to a recent report by La Sexta, a nationwide television broadcaster in Spain, citing interior sources, the president of the Generalitat de Catalunya, Carles Puigdemont, has traveled to Belgium on Monday to meet with Flemish nationalists. La Sexta also claims that the Belgian Minister of Immigration is considering it feasible for Belgium to grant political asylum to Puigdemont.

