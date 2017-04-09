Puerto Rico declares state of emergency ahead of Hurricane Irma - Reuters

Puerto Rico declares state of emergency ahead of Hurricane Irma - ReutersBy Eren Sengezer
"Puerto Rico Governor Ricardo Rosselló on Monday declared a state of emergency and activated the National Guard in preparation for the landfall of Irma, a dangerous Category 3 hurricane," Reuters reported.
Key quotes (via Reuters):
- Despite the economic challenges Puerto Rico is facing, the approved budget has $15 million for the emergency fund.
- Irma, which is forecast to strengthen on Tuesday night, is set hit the U.S. territory on Wednesday, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said.
