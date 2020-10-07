Pubs and restaurants in north of England will be 'forced to shut from Monday' – The Sun

The Sun relies on anonymous reports while saying that the UK PM Boris Johnson will be pushed to announce the closure of pubs and restaurants in parts of the north of England from Monday. The move is likely to take clues from Scottish leader Nicola Sturgeon’s crackdown on indoor drinking earlier today, per a different report in The Financial Times.

The news mentions an increase in the coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in the North, with the North West particularly bad hit, as the key reason behind the move.

While No10 source did not deny the plans, Matt Hancock, health secretary, previously hinted the moves, as per the report.

Market implications

Wall Street benchmarks paid a little attention to the news while cheering US President Donald Trump’s smaller stimulus, after calling the aid package talks off the previous day. However, the GBP/USD prices seem to fade the upside momentum above 1.2900 by the time of the press amid early Asian morning on Thursday.