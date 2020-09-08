PTON Stock Price - Peloton Interactive Inc. sinks along with broader markets after reaching all-time highs

- NASDAQ:PTON drops 9.64% on Thursday amidst hard-hitting tech stock selloff.
- Peloton hit an all-time high on Wednesday after Wall Street analysts gave a new price target upgrade.
- The home fitness industry continues to thrive during COVID-19 quarantine.
The all-time highs set on Wednesday were short-lived for Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) investors as the bottom fell out from under the stock market on Thursday with all major indices taking triple-digit losses – especially the tech-heavy NASDAQ which fell nearly 600 basis points, just under 5%. Peloton has been on a tear this year, up 253% over the past 52-weeks, with much of that coming during the coronavirus quarantine where home fitness options have been in high demand. Even with the near 10% drop on Thursday, Peloton is trading well above its 60-day and 200-day moving averages.
Morgan Stanley analyst, Doug Anmuth, triggered a spike on Wednesday when he doubled down on the firm’s overweight position on Peloton and raised the target price for the stock from $58 to nearly double at $105, which represents a near 30% upside from Thursday's closing price and a 15% upside from the all-time highs reached on Wednesday. Despite the hefty price tag for products like Peloton’s stationary bike, which sells for over $2000 and can take six to seven weeks to ship, demand is still high as people continue to look for indoor exercise options.
PTON stock chart
Investors who believe in Peloton long-term may want to take this dip as an opportunity to initiate or add to their positions. Recently, rumors of a new cheaper Peloton treadmill and other equipment like a rowing machine have made their way on the internet, which shows just how broadly Peloton is thinking. With the next quarterly earnings call on September 10th and numerous Wall Street analyst upgrades, including a subsequent one from Goldman Sachs, the stock may not be this low again for quite some time.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Recovery mode intact above 0.7200 post-Chinese CPI
AUD/USD holds steady above 0.7200 on the release of in-line with estimates Chinese inflation figures. The spot hit fresh ten-day lows at 0.7193 after the greenback rallied on risk-aversion, triggered by Sino-American tensions, US stimulus deadlock and vaccine concerns.
USD/JPY: Sidelined below 106.00 amid risk-aversion, dollar strength
USD/JPY remains depressed below 106.00 despite the bounce from weekly lows. The market mood remains sour after AstraZeneca halted its COVID-19 vaccine trials. Broad US dollar strength cushions the downside in the spot.
WTI: 100-day SMA questions further downside near 12-week low
WTI consolidates from $36.50 after marking the heaviest drop since late-April. The energy benchmark bounces off the lowest since June 15 as 100-day SMA probes the sellers. The $40.00 threshold can act as an immediate upside barrier.
Gold’s path of least resistance is down, $1913 back in sight
Following Tuesday’s two-way wild swings, Gold returns to the backseat, as the haven demand for the USD remains in vogue amid the risk-off action in the global stocks. The sentiment soured on rising US-Sino tensions, US fiscal deadlock and pessimism over the coronavirus vaccine.
China, Brexit, COVID: Big headaches for FX
With no major US economic reports scheduled for release this week, the dollar is set to take its cue from political and pharmaceutical headlines. President Trump was busy this Labor Day weekend throwing out threats to decouple from China.