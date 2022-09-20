Over the weekend, Polestar debuted its Polestar 6 concept model in Shanghai and confirmed it is on track for production by 2026. Some might remember this as the Polestar O2 model that debuted back in March which came with its own drone that followed it on the road. The name has since been changed to the Polestar 6, and looks to be a challenger in the luxury electric roadster market

Electric vehicle stocks continued their volatile trading on Monday as growth stocks were stifled by the 10-year treasury yield hitting an 11-year high. Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) and Nio (NYSE: NIO) managed to post positive gains for the day, but stocks like Lucid (NASDAQ: LCID), Rivian (NASDAQ: RIVN), and Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ: MULN) were all well below water. Legacy automakers Ford (NYSE: F) and General Motors (NYSE: GM) both turned in positive sessions as well.

NASDAQ: PSNY extended its slide from Friday’s session as the EV startup stock underperformed the broader markets on Monday. Shares of PSNY slipped lower by 6.97% and closed the trading session at a price of $7.07. Stocks kicked the week off on a positive note as all three major indices climbed higher ahead of the key Fed decision on the September rate hike. After inflation for August came in higher than expected last week, many investors are anticipating another aggressive hike from Chairman Powell on Wednesday. Overall, the Dow Jones added 197 basis points, the S&P 500 gained 0.69% and the NASDAQ rose higher by 0.76% during the session.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.