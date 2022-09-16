Polestar’s parent company Geely Motors has unveiled some of its plans for the next generation of charging technology. The new infrastructure will allow for a 600KW of charging power which provides some gaudy statistics in terms of the improvement to range. Geely says that it will add 300 KM of extended range in just five minutes of charging. It is unclear whether or not this will eventually make it to Volvo or Polestar vehicles.

Electric vehicle stocks were also on the decline as a weaker economy overall tends to suggest lower luxury sales and shrinking margins. Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) did manage to post a positive day of trading, after a new analyst at Needham took over coverage of the stock and raised its rating from Sell to Hold. Aside from Tesla and Polestar, most other EV makers were below water as Lucid (NASDAQ:LCID), Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN), and Nio (NYSE:NIO) were some of the stocks closing the day in the red once again.

NASDAQ:PSNY extended its recent winning streak to five straight trading days following a post-earnings downturn for the EV startup. On Thursday, shares of PSNY added a further 1.52% and closed the trading session at a price of $7.99. Wall Street’s volatility continued on Thursday as another losing session for all three major indices set them up for a losing week. A bleak warning from global shipping company FedEx (NYSE:FDX) shows that economies are certainly not as strong as some data suggests. Overall, the Dow Jones lost 173 basis points, the S&P 500 dropped by 1.13%, and the NASDAQ posted a loss of 1.43% during the session.

