The first half of 2022 was also a great growth story for Polestar’s parent company, Geely Motors in China. The company reported a staggering 520% year over year growth in EV sales for the first six months of the year, while also showing a 398% year over year growth in plug-in sales. Geely is also considering an IPO for its ride-hailing subsidiary Cao Cao on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange..

Polestar posted its earnings at the start of the month and the EV startup that is based out of Sweden saw a wider than expected loss last quarter. The results were a steep sell off from investors that might be losing patience with the company. Polestar attributed the losses to continued expansion of operations as well as its post-SPAC merger with Gores Guggenheim. Still, the company has maintained its guidance for the rest of the year, while also growing into several new markets and also posted a 95% year over year rise in revenues for the first half of the year.

NASDAQ:PSNY kicked the week off on the front foot after a major sell-off following its earnings last week. On Monday, shares of PSNY added 5.43% and closed the trading session at a price of $7.57 . Stocks extended their rally from last week as all three major indices closed the day higher on Monday. Investors seem to be in a positive frame of mind as early consensus estimates have the CPI figure for August posting a sequential decline from July. Overall, the Dow Jones gained 229 basis points, the S&P 500 added 1.06%, and the NASDAQ rose by 1.27% during the session.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.