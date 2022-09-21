Electric vehicle stocks extended their losses on Tuesday as the sector continues to suffer from strong downward selling pressure. Industry leader Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) inched lower by 0.11% ahead of the company preparing to unveil its new Optimus robot. Other stocks on the decline included Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN), Lucid (NASDAQ:LCID), and Nio (NYSE:NIO) which were all down by more than 2.0% during the session.

Polestar announced a new partnership with Pensana plc to create the world’s first climate-neutral electric vehicle. Pensana is a rare-earth mineral miner that is based in the United Kingdom, which recently began construction on a new facility in Yorkshire. This facility will be powered entirely by offshore wind farms and is aiming to be the first sustainable rare earth processing plant. The partnership is part of the project called Polestar 0, which also includes other Nordic companies like SSAB AB and Sekab AB.

NASDAQ:PSNY extended its struggles for the third straight day on Tuesday, as stocks sold off after Monday’s rally. Shares of PSNY dipped lower by 2.69% and closed the trading session at a price of $6.88. All three major indices closed in the red a day before the Fed announces its September rate hike. It is widely believed that a 75 basis point hike is in the cards, as the Fed maintains its hawkish stance to rein in a higher than expected inflation number for August. Overall, the Dow Jones lost 313 basis points, the S&P 500 fell by 1.13%, and the NASDAQ dropped lower by 0.95% during the session.

