Probability of RBA’s rate cut at the December meeting is just over 10% – ANZ

Analysts at the Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (ANZ) anticipate the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) to hold its benchmark rate unchanged at 0.75% during the next week’s monetary policy meeting.
Key quotes
“Current pricing puts the probability of a cut at the December RBA meeting at just over 10%.”
“This reflects recent communication from the Board, which is happy to wait and assess the impact of the three rate cuts since June.”
“For the AUD, the devil will be in the detail of the statement.”
“With Governor Lowe confirming that the terminal rate is at 0.25, there is still some room for further easing to be priced in, though we don’t expect this will be the meeting that happens.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stable at 1.1000 in thin holiday trading
The EUR/USD pair is stuck around the 1.1000 figure, trading just above a critical Fibonacci support at 1.0990. US Thanksgiving pushed volumes to record lows, little expected for this Friday.
GBP/USD: Sluggish above 200-HMA, 50% Fibonacci
GBP/USD stays modestly changed around 1.2915 during the Asian session on Friday. The pair seesaws around 200-hour HMA and 50% Fib retracement of the previous week’s decline.
USD/JPY is vulnerable to a full market response to Trump's signing of HK Act
USD/JPY is flat at the time of writing following a drift to the upside overnight, despite the blatant risks associated with the latest developments in the trade war saga. USD/JPY moved up from a low of just above 109.
Gold: Teasing biggest monthly loss since November 2016
Gold is on track to post biggest monthly loss in three years. If prices remain unchanged or drop further till NY close, the resulting monthly loss of 3.77% or higher would be the biggest since November 2016.
A China trade conversation with FXStreet senior analyst
For the two sides to have traveled this far I think a breakdown would be unlikely. More importantly it is in the self-interest of both parties that the deal is completed. China’s economy needs the boost that the agreement will provide.