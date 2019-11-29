Probability of RBA’s rate cut at the December meeting is just over 10% – ANZ

Analysts at the Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (ANZ) anticipate the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) to hold its benchmark rate unchanged at 0.75% during the next week’s monetary policy meeting.

Key quotes

“Current pricing puts the probability of a cut at the December RBA meeting at just over 10%.”

“This reflects recent communication from the Board, which is happy to wait and assess the impact of the three rate cuts since June.”

“For the AUD, the devil will be in the detail of the statement.”

“With Governor Lowe confirming that the terminal rate is at 0.25, there is still some room for further easing to be priced in, though we don’t expect this will be the meeting that happens.”