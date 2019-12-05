Probability of hard Brexit lowest since May - Reuters Poll

The probability of the UK leaving the European Union in a disorderly manner has dropped to the lowest level since May 2019, according to economists polled by Reuters.

Chances of Brexit have dropped to 15%, the lowest level since May 2019, from November's 20%.

EU-UK free trade agreement remains the most likely outcome of Brexit, all economists polled said.

The Bank of England (BOE) will keep the bank rate at 0.75% until 2022. Previously economists were expecting the central bank to stand pat till the second half of 2021.

Conservative majority outcome at Dec. 12 election would be best for the UK economy, 30 of 38 economists said.

Economists expect Sterling to rise to $1.35 in 12 months. The previous forecast was for a rise to $1.32.

