Pro-democracy lawmakers removed from Hong Kong legislative council – Reuters

The political drama around the Hong Kong situation fails to subside after Reuters reported that two pro-democracy lawmakers were removed from Hong Kong's Legislative Council on Thursday.

The lawmakers were removed as they debated a bill that would make disrespect of China's national anthem a criminal offence.

The mere suppression of Hong Kong’s civic liberties and forceful measures by Beijing to take away HK’s autonomy has ratcheted up tensions between the US and China.

US President Donald Trump said Tuesday, the US could impose sanctions on the Chinese officials while Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced to Congress a day before that Hong Kong has lost its autonomy.

Related articles