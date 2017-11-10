Pro-Catalonia anarchists enter Spanish embassy in Athens - RTRS

Pro-Catalonia anarchists enter Spanish embassy in Athens - RTRSBy Dhwani Mehta
An official at the Spanish embassy in Athens noted that a group of self-proclaimed pro-Catalonia anarchists rammed into the embassy on Wednesday, Reuters reports.
The anarchists threw leaflets in favor of Catalonian independence in the embassy, the official added.
The embassy official noted: “About 15 to 20 entered the embassy and threw leaflets. They did not break anything. The leaflet said ‘solidarity is the weapon of the people’.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.