Pro-Catalonia anarchists enter Spanish embassy in Athens - RTRS

An official at the Spanish embassy in Athens noted that a group of self-proclaimed pro-Catalonia anarchists rammed into the embassy on Wednesday, Reuters reports.

The anarchists threw leaflets in favor of Catalonian independence in the embassy, the official added.

The embassy official noted: “About 15 to 20 entered the embassy and threw leaflets. They did not break anything. The leaflet said ‘solidarity is the weapon of the people’.”