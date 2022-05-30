In a written address to a meeting of China-Pacific foreign ministers, Chinese president Xu Jinping said that “no matter how the international situation may change, China will always be a good friend of pacific island countries.”
President Xi said that “China is willing to work with pacific island nations to build community with a shared future.”
Market reaction
USD/CNY is currently trading at 6.6502, down 0.68% on the day. The Shanghai reopening optimism is boding well for the Chinese yuan.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD clings to gains above 0.7150 amid risk-on mood
AUD/USD is off the highest level in three weeks but remains well bid above 0.7150, as the US dollar keeps falling amid a risk-on market profile. Traders cheer the Shanghai reopening optimism amid subsiding aggressive Fed tightening bets.
EUR/USD: Bulls testing offers near 1.0750 amid upbeat mood
EUR/USD bulls are battling stiff resistance in the 1.0750 area even as the US dollar extends its downward correction, helped by a better risk tone in Asia this Monday. Holiday-thinned market conditions may limit the EUR moves. German inflation eyed.
Gold struggles around $1,860, upside looks likely on weak DXY
Gold price has witnessed a strong rebound after failing to sustain below the round level support of $1,850.00 in early Tokyo. The precious metal has touched an intraday high of $1,860.25 and is expected to refresh the day’s high.
Investors need to be cautious with XRP price until this happens
XRP price has breached its consolidation phase but not with massive volatility. As a result, the remittance token is hovering above multiple support levels that might hinder a further move south. XRP price has been consolidating for quite some time.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!