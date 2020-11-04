President Trump is stretching his lead over Democrat Joe Biden in Ohio, according to the latest reports.

Trump is now up 51.8% to 46.8% with 75% of the votes counted. The President is also leading in Texas and Florida.

As per Bloomberg, polls close in California, the state worth the most electoral votes (55), at 11 p.m. New York time. Polls also close in Washington state and remaining portions of Idaho and Oregon.

The dollar remains bid in the currency markets, indicating risk-off mood, even as the US stock futures print gains.